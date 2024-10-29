Jaipur Rugs Returns To Downtown Design With Exclusive Art Collections

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur Rugs, the global leader in handcrafted luxury rugs, is delighted to announce its participation in Downtown Design 2024, the 11th edition of the premier fair for contemporary and high-quality design in the Middle East. Taking place from November 6-9, 2024, at the Dubai Design District (d3), the event is a highlight of Dubai Design Week, the regions foremost creative festival.

Manchaha Collection by JR

Following the tremendous success at last year's Dubai Design Week, Jaipur Rugs returns with a curated selection of exclusive pieces that embody a perfect blend of art and tradition. The exhibit will feature three extraordinary works, including the evocative collection "Silent Echoes" and two signature pieces by acclaimed artist Lorenzo Vitturi.

"We are thrilled to return to Downtown Design this year, as it provides a unique platform to share our journey of connecting traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs. "Our participation goes beyond showcasing products; it is about telling stories through art, empowering artisans, and engaging the global design community in a meaningful dialogue about the beauty and depth of hand-knotted rugs."



An introspective collection of hand-knotted rugs, "Silent Echoes" invites viewers to explore the weight of secrets and the emotional burden they carry. Each knot in the rugs represents the complexity of human emotions-guilt, shame, and the delicate balance between heaviness and relief. The collection reflects the power of the unspoken, using high-quality materials such as wool, Tencel, and silk to craft pieces like the WA-248 Ebony/Natural Mushroom rug, measuring 5x8 ft.



Furthermore, Jaipur Rugs has collaborated with Italian artist Lorenzo Vitturi for the "Metamorphosis" collection, showcasing his distinctive approach to integrating diverse materials and cultural artifacts into his works. Vitturis journey, marked by his early fascination with Murano glasswork and a career in cinema, brings a unique perspective to his art. The "Metamorphosis" rugs are more than just functional pieces; they tell stories that transcend time and geography, woven with symbolic elements collected from his travels around the world.

Jaipur Rugs will also present the latest pieces from their renowned Manchaha Collection, which transforms artisans into artists by encouraging them to express their creativity freely, as well as the recently launched Limited Edition Collection "Reverie Japonaise". This collection, created in collaboration with Kazumi Yoshida, Creative Director of Clarence House NY, showcases a harmonious fusion of Japanese aesthetics and contemporary design.



Held annually as the anchor event of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design attracts over 100,000 visitors to the Dubai Design District. The 2024 edition promises to be its largest yet, bringing together global brands, industry leaders, and creative studios to present the latest collections, innovative products, and bespoke designs.



Jaipur Rugs invites design enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public to visit Booth D-20 at the d3 Waterfront Terrace to experience the captivating world of rugs as art. Discover how each piece, whether from the Manchaha Collection, "Silent Echoes", or the "Metamorphosis" series, offers a narrative that goes beyond aesthetics to touch on human emotions, cultural heritage, and the transformative power of design.

For further information about Jaipur Rugs, please visit .

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 4 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.