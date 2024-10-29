Healthcare Consulting Firm, Coker, Announces Acquisition Of Northgauge Healthcare Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coker, a national healthcare advisory and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the of NorthGauge Healthcare Advisors (NorthGauge), a leading clinical compliance and performance improvement company serving healthcare provider organizations, insurance companies and law firms.

NorthGauge offers a range of consulting services focused on enabling clinical decision support for healthcare leaders. The firm provides a range of complementary services with

Coker, as well as additional areas of expertise that will expand the combined service offerings.

This is Coker's first acquisition, since completing its majority recapitalization in December 2023, with Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion in assets under management.

Coker represents the foundational investment of Trinity Hunt's healthcare advisory services platform.

"We are honored to become part of the Coker team, as they have been a trusted and respected name in the healthcare industry for decades," said Jon Moses, President and CEO of NorthGauge. "This only marks the beginning of what will be an exciting partnership between our firms for many years to come."

"We are thrilled to welcome NorthGauge to the Coker team as our first acquisition since partnering with THP. We look forward to continuing the expansion of the platform into the future," said

Coker Chairman Max Reiboldt.

"I am extremely excited to get to work with Jon and his team," commented Justin Chamblee, President of Coker. "Their depth of expertise in the clinical compliance and physician peer review space is unrivaled, further expanding the compliance advisory services

Coker is already offering to our clients."

"This transaction with NorthGauge represents a major milestone for both Coker and the NorthGauge team as we continue to expand in the healthcare consulting and advisory space, and we are thrilled to have Jon and his team joining us on this rapidly growing platform," commented Josh Nazarian, the CEO of the Coker platform. "The

NorthGauge team brings a range of expertise and capabilities that present significant value for our clients."

Coker and NorthGauge will collaborate to further position the combined firm for growth, extending a wide range of performance-oriented services to healthcare services organizations, insurance companies and healthcare attorneys.

Bass Berry and Sims, PLLC served as legal counsel to Coker. Foley &

Lardner, LLP and Bailey & Co. acted as advisors to NorthGauge. Terms of the transaction between

Coker and NorthGauge were not disclosed.

About Coker

Coker is a leading healthcare advisory firm providing performance transformation, transaction advisory and compliance consulting services to hospitals and physician enterprises nationwide. For more than 35 years, Coker has served as a trusted partner, enabling its clients to overcome challenges and deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit .

About NorthGauge Healthcare Advisors

NorthGauge is a healthcare consulting firm, providing physician peer review and clinical decision support for leadership within healthcare provider organizations, insurance companies and law firms. Based in Lakewood, Colorado,

NorthGauge leverages extensive clinical review, compliance and consulting experience to assist clients on compliance and clinical performance improvement to support better outcomes, enhanced patient safety and clinical excellence. For more information, visit

.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked eighth amongst all firms in North America on HEC-Dow Jones' most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2023), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year period. For more information, visit .

