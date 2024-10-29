Rbmedia Publishes Audio For Reese's November Book Club Pick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“We Will Be Jaguars” joins four other RBmedia titles previously on the prestigious reading list

- Troy JuliarLANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it is proud to be the audiobook publisher of“We Will Be Jaguars,” which was named as Reese's pick for the month of November.Each month, Witherspoon, crowned the“Queen of the Book Club” by the“New York Times,” chooses a book she loves with a woman at the center of the story.“We Will Be Jaguars” is an astonishing memoir by an equally astonishing woman. Nemonte Nenquimo-a leader of the Waorani people from the Amazonian Region of Ecuador, an author and an internationally acclaimed activist-was named to“TIME” magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list. In“We Will Be Jaguars,” Nenquimo partners with her husband, Mitch Anderson, founder of Amazon Frontlines, to dig into generations of the rich oral history of the Waorani tribe, hack away at racist notions of Indigenous peoples, and ultimately reveal a story as abundant, harsh, and vital as the Amazon rainforest herself.Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said,“Reese's Book Club demonstrates a remarkable understanding of what resonates with its members and sparks meaningful conversations. 'We Will Be Jaguars' is a powerful narrative about humanity and fierce determination that is sure to inspire engaging discussions. We're honored that our audio edition of Nenquimo's work will enhance the listening experience and enrich book club involvement.”Reese's Book Club, which announced its 100th book club pick last month, has become a major force in the publishing industry since it launched in 2017, earning significant recognition and a loyal audience. Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon-known for her iconic roles in "Legally Blonde,”“Big Little Lies,”“Wild,” and“Cruel Intentions”-shines a spotlight on books that explore a range of voices and experiences. Like other celebrity book clubs, Reese's Book Club has the power to boost titles to bestseller status. Last year, print sales for the club's selections outpaced those of Oprah's Book Club and Read With Jenna, according to Circana Bookscan, adding up to 2.3 million copies sold.RBmedia's four previous Reese's Book Club picks include:“Sankofa” by Chibundu Onuzo;“Everything Inside” by Edwidge Danticat;“The Jetsetters” by Amanda Eyre Ward; and“Still Lives” by Maria Hummel.“We Will Be Jaguars: A Memoir of My People” was published by RBmedia's audio brand Recorded Books and is available for download on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe-at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal .

Rebecca Wyatt

RBmedia

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.