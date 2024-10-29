Sola Salons Announces One Year Anniversary Of Yakima, WA Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautifully appointed, fully-equipped individual studios available for rent

- Melissa Bertsch, Owner/Operator of Sola Salons Yakima & Kennewick, WAYAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sola Salons, the premier salon studios concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the One Year Anniversary of its newest salon in Yakima, WA conveniently located in the West Valley area. This Sola location features a collection of 38 boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows beauty and wellness professionals to operate their individual businesses in the comfort of a completely private one-on-one space."We are thrilled to offer Sola's boutique salon concept in Yakima. At Sola, the beauty professionals get support on opening their business and education on how to grow their business all within a community of likeminded professionals who are there for each other. We are beyond excited to welcome so many talented professionals into our salon to serve the Yakima Community.”Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and makeup artists. Studios are equipped with:.Private space with oversized sliding/locking door.Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls.High-end hydraulic chair and modern custom cabinetry.Full spectrum lighting to emulate natural daylight.Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee.On-site laundry facilities and other shared amenitiesSince its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 730+ locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Sola has remained committed to technology and innovation to better support its rapidly growing community of more than 20,000+ independent beauty professionals.“As the most dominant brand in the salon studios segment, we have created a turnkey solution for hundreds of thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons).“With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning.”The Sola Salons located at 6101 Summitview Ave., Suite 120 offers 38 studios and over 7,000 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. Private studios are available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit , call Melissa Bertsch, Owner/Operator 509.212.0988 or email ....ABOUT SOLA SALONSIn 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit .

Melissa Bertsch

Sola Salons

+1 509-212-0988

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.