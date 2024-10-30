New Hezbollah Leader Vows To Continue On Warpath With Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) IRAN, Oct 31 (NNN-IRNA) – Naim Qassem, the new leader of the Hezbollah, vowed yesterday, to continue to implement the war plan set by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, amid reports that Israel was again striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

In his first speech, since being named earlier this week to replace Nasrallah, who was killed in a massive Israeli air strike on Sept 27, Qassem said, Hezbollah, which is designated as a organisation by the United States, while the European Union blacklists its armed wing, but not its party,“must not stop and watch...despite the pain.”

In recent weeks, Israel has been engaged in a campaign of air strikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, that targeted Hezbollah's leadership and military capabilities, in response to numerous rocket and missile attacks by the Hezbollah.

Those attacks have intensified since the Israeli Zionist Army invaded the Gaza Strip, on Oct 7, last year.

Qassem, who has close ties with Iran and whom Washington declared a“specially designated global terrorist” in 2018, gave no details on how he will continue the war against Israel.– NNN-IRNA