Palestinian Authority Supports Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, said yesterday that, the Palestinian Authority fully supports all efforts and initiatives, aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from his office.

“These steps will help pave the way for a process, aimed at ending the and establishing an independent Palestinian state,” Mustafa said, during his meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel in Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

Mustafa called on the European Union and its member states to impose sanctions on Israel, obligate it to respect international law, and exert more pressure to stop all Israeli deductions from Palestinian tax revenues, and release all withheld funds.

For his part, Bettel affirmed his country's support for efforts to stop the hostility, release prisoners and detainees, end the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, and de-escalate the situation across the region.

He also emphasised his support for the Palestinian people's right to an independent state, the continued financial support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the full implementation of UN resolutions.– NNN-WAFA

