Three Troopers Killed, Six Injured In Clash In NW Pakistan
Date
10/30/2024 9:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (NNN-APP) – Three troopers were killed, and six others were injured, in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, official sources said.
The incident happened in the Bannu area of the province, where the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation, triggering the exchange of fire, the sources said.
Several terrorists were also killed in the attack, the sources added.
The injured people, including five security personnel and a civilian, were shifted to a nearby hospital.– NNN-APP
