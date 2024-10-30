Sophie Turner Says Her 'Life Was On Pause' Amid Divorce From Joe Jonas

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) star Sophie Turner, who is known for 'Game of Thrones', has opened up about her divorce.

The recently spoke about her joy of returning to England following her divorce from Joe Jonas, reports 'People' magazine.

Speaking in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress said, "I'm going through a process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad. We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

But now, "I'm so happy to be back", she continued of her overseas move.

She further mentioned, "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long, six years, and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant."

"I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly'. We didn't have those key experiences with each other," she added.

As per 'People', Jonas, 35, and Turner finalised their divorce in September. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, share two children: daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. Back in May, Turner opened up about being apart from her kids, who were in the US, while she was working on the series Joan in the UK, when "all these articles started coming out".

She told British Vogue, "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother -- mom guilt is so real. I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier'."