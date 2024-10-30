LG Sinha Greets People On Eve Of Diwali

“On the joyous occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all,” the Lieutenant Governor said in a statement.

The festival signifies the triumph of righteousness and celebrates the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance, he said.

“On this occasion, let us dedicate ourselves towards illuminating the lives of all with joy and prosperity and spread the light of love, affection and brotherhood,” Sinha said.

May the festival of lights this year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all, he added.

