Mod Approves Universal Machine Gun For Use

10/30/2024 9:10:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified the SAR 762 MT universal machine gun, chambered in NATO's 7.62x51mm caliber.
This was reported by the ministry's press service , as per Ukrinform.
“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified the SAR 762 MT universal machine gun, which can be mounted on special tripods at combat positions and in firing structures or on lightly armored vehicles,” the statement reads.
The machine gun boasts several technological advantages over similar weapons, particularly the 'Pecheneg' machine gun used by the aggressor state. Notably, the SAR 762 MT comes with a quick-change barrel, allowing for nearly continuous firing.
Additionally, the weapon features an adjustable gas valve that enables the user to control firing intensity. It also has a highly durable body and barrel.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the SAR 762 MT is designed for effective use in extreme conditions, from very low temperatures to tropical climates.
Previously, the Ministry of Defense also codified and approved the Safari HG-105M semi-automatic shotgun for use by defense units.
