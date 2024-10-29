MORE Seller Financing Unlocks Smarter Way To Sell & Buy Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sell Faster, Buy Smarter: Specialized financing for the Modern Market

- Ryan Leahy, CEO of MORE Seller FinancingAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MORE Seller Financing , a first-to-market, turnkey solution that simplifies the seller financing process, is offering a way to sell their properties faster and more profitably by leveraging their existing low-interest mortgages. MORE provides a breakthrough approach that allows sellers to leverage their existing mortgages-even if they haven't fully paid off their homes-while offering buyers access to below-market interest rates.Traditional marketing methods are becoming less effective in the face of high-interest rates. MORE Seller Financing allows sellers to offer below-market interest rates directly to qualified buyers, reigniting buyer interest and speeding up the sales process. By leveraging their existing low-rate mortgages, sellers can turn their interest rate into a second valuable asset, making their property more attractive and ensuring quicker, more profitable transactions.“For the first time, sellers with existing mortgages hold an advantage that banks simply can't match-interest rates far lower than current market levels,” says Ryan Leahy, CEO of MORE Seller Financing.“Our program empowers sellers to pass these low rates to buyers while creating a new income stream, without needing to own the home outright or worry about securing another mortgage.”Many sellers believe they must have their home fully paid off to offer seller financing. With MORE, that's not the case. Sellers can use their existing low-rate mortgage, turning it into a financial tool that benefits both parties. Sellers can also secure another loan through portfolio lending with MORE's preferred lenders, allowing them to sell their home creatively without disrupting future plans.One of the biggest concerns for sellers is determining whether the buyer is financially sound. MORE addresses this by pre-approving all buyers and making a recommendation on whether offering seller financing is a smart decision for the seller. Each transaction includes a dedicated loan officer who guides the seller through the entire process. This same loan officer works to refinance the buyer into a traditional mortgage, ensuring the seller gets paid off as quickly as possible.MORE Seller Financing doesn't replace real estate agents-it complements their marketing efforts. By offering below-market interest rates (usually in the mid 4's to mid 5's), agents can market homes more effectively without needing to lower prices. This gives sellers a competitive edge, helping them sell faster and at higher prices, while also providing buyers with an attractive financing option.Buyers also benefit greatly from MORE Seller Financing. In a high-interest-rate environment, many buyers are priced out of the market. MORE allows sellers to offer below-market interest rates, restoring buyers' purchasing power and making homes more affordable. A clear refinancing strategy is established from the start, ensuring a smooth transition for buyers into a traditional mortgage when the time is right.As the leading provider of turnkey seller financing solutions, MORE is transforming the real estate market by empowering sellers to“be the bank” and providing buyers with below-market rates. This revolutionary approach removes the traditional obstacles of financing, creating win-win outcomes for all parties involved. MORE Seller Financing offers a turnkey solution that takes care of everything-from educating sellers and buyers to marketing, legal representation, loan servicing, and closing. This comprehensive support complements the efforts of real estate agents, helping them offer unique financing solutions that attract more buyers.With over 15,000 successfully closed seller-financed transactions and a team with 20+ years of experience, MORE Seller Financing offers a proven and reliable approach to seller financing. Proprietary tools, financial calculators, and a robust pre-approval process ensure that every deal is sound, seamless, and set up for success.To learn more about how MORE Seller Financing can benefit you, visitAbout MORE Seller FinancingMORE Seller Financing is the leading company in the U.S. offering a turnkey and legally secure solution for seller-financed real estate transactions. With a seasoned team of professionals and a proven, risk-free process, MORE eliminates the uncertainties of seller financing and creates win-win solutions for both buyers and sellers. Our mission is to empower real estate agents, homeowners, and buyers to close successful real estate transactions with customized terms that fit their unique needs. To learn more about how MORE can help you, visit .

Audie Chamberlain

Lion & Orb

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.