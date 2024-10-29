Art Gotham Presents 'The Things We Carry', A Solo Exhibition By Deirdre Imus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the Artist Deirdre Imus at the Opening Reception of her Solo Show at Art Gotham on Friday, Nov 15th from 6 - 9 pm.

The 40-piece collection, which showcases Imus'“Stranding” technique is an homage to her late husband, Don Imus

- Kimberly Salib, Founder of Art GothamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art Gotham , showcasing early and mid-career contemporary artists, is proud to announce the opening of "The Things We Carry," a solo exhibition by self-taught Texas-based artist Deirdre Imus . The exhibition will feature 40 pieces that display the intangible remnants of Imus' life experiences through evocative equine imagery, intertwining personal loss, shared humanity, and the enduring spirit of the horse. Hosted in Art Gotham's East Village location, the opening reception will take place on Friday, November 15th, 2024, from 6-9pm with Imus giving an artist talk at 7pm.Following the loss of her husband, Don Imus-a trailblazing American radio legend known for his influential show "Imus in the Morning"-in 2019, she returned to her childhood passion for painting. Imus says this artistic rebirth has become 'a means to process grief, dream, and create life anew on canvas'.The exhibition's title, "The Things We Carry," holds special significance for Imus. "The Things They Carried by Tim O'Brien is one of the best novels I've ever read at the recommendation of my son," she explains. "As I was painting my horses, which are an homage to my life with my late husband Don Imus who introduced me to the horse, I realized I was painting all the things I carry, the things we carry. Our life together was so entangled with the horse. Fate was obvious, as a result of the horse."Don and Deirdre Imus co-created, co-founded and co-operated the Imus Ranch for Kids with Cancer from 1998-2014, a charitable organization located on a nearly 4,000 acre working cattle ranch in New Mexico that provided seriously ill children with a 'cowboy experience' and ensured continuity of life. Together they shared many fond memories on the ranch riding horses, caring for the other animals and maintaining the property.Since 2021, Imus has developed her distinctive "STRANDING" technique, which she describes as "Strand Of Emotion Painting."“Stranding,” says Imus,“captures those things most important to us that always stay with us. For me, those things are the remnants, fractions of an entire experience or event, morsels of time, bits and pieces of a thought that has lingered for decades.""I'm not interested in painting the horse as it actually appears," Imus adds. "I'm merely painting the attitude, emotion, and remnant." Her work explores the existential purpose and meaning of life, delving into the human condition and its historical arc alongside the horse, which she views as a symbol of divine continuity through life's trials and triumphs."The Things We Carry" invites viewers to experience Imus' provocative and emotional artistry, where feelings are painted rather than literal representations. Each piece challenges the audience to look beyond the surface and connect with the sustaining emotional substance of her subjects.“The Things We Carry” will be on display in Art Gotham's East Village location at 4 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003 and available for purchase online until January 11, 2025. For more detailed information, please visit:About Deirdre ImusDeirdre Imus, a self-taught artist based in Texas, rediscovered her passion for painting following the 2019 death of her husband, radio legend Don Imus. Since 2021, she has developed "Stranding," a unique emotional painting technique, which she describes as painting the essence of emotion rather than literal subjects. Imus is also an accomplished author, health advocate, and philanthropist. She founded the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center at Hackensack University Medical Center and co-founded the Imus Cattle Ranch for Kids with Cancer. A New York Times bestselling author, Imus has written on environmental health topics. Her advocacy work has earned her numerous accolades, including the National Audubon Society's Rachel Carson Award and an Honorary Doctorate from Pace University.About Art GothamFounded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham ( ) is a cutting-edge art gallery dedicated to representing early and mid-career contemporary artists. With locations in Soho and the East Village, Art Gotham is committed to fostering a vibrant artistic community in New York City.

