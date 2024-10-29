Patentplus Inventor Develops Device To Detect Deer & Warn Drivers (NJR-262)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to detect deer and warn drivers to help avoid potential danger and accidents," said an inventor, from

Irvington, N.J., "so I invented the Deertect. My design ensures drivers are warned so they can proceed with extra caution."

The invention provides an effective way to warn drivers about deer detected on or alongside roads and highways. In doing so, it helps prevent motorists from unexpectedly encountering deer while traveling. As a result, it increases awareness, safety and vehicle protection. It also could help prevent collisions. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for municipalities, local and state transportation departments, and highway contractors.

The Deertect is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

