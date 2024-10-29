Patentplus Inventor Develops Device To Detect Deer & Warn Drivers (NJR-262)
Date
10/29/2024 11:17:01 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to detect deer and warn drivers to help avoid potential danger and accidents," said an inventor, from
Irvington, N.J., "so I invented the Deertect. My design ensures drivers are warned so they can proceed with extra caution."
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The invention provides an effective way to warn drivers about deer detected on or alongside roads and highways. In doing so, it helps prevent motorists from unexpectedly encountering deer while traveling. As a result, it increases awareness, safety and vehicle protection. It also could help prevent collisions. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for municipalities, local and state transportation departments, and highway contractors.
The Deertect is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.