Flyxcite Breaks Ground On New FBO At Hamilton Airport

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Leader in Luxury Also Expands with New FBO in London, Ontario in 2025

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyXcite, a leader in luxury private jet services, has broken ground on its latest Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) facility at Hamilton International Airport as part of its global expansion strategy. The new facility, inaugurated with a groundbreaking ceremony on October 24, 2024, will enhance FlyXcite's premium offerings, including its signature 24/7 White Glove Concierge Service.

The new Hamilton and London, Ontario FBO locations, set to open in 2025, will join FlyXcite's existing hubs in Toronto, Texas, and New Jersey, where the company serves travelers across North America and around the world.

Enhancing Private Aviation Services

The Hamilton FBO facility will redefine private aviation for discerning travelers, offering exclusive amenities tailored to deliver an elevated experience. Designed to cater to an international clientele, the new FBO will feature luxury lounges, high-end catering options, and private meeting spaces for business travelers on the go. The facility's state-of-the-art design will ensure seamless private jet travel, emphasizing both comfort and efficiency.

“Our expansion into Hamilton and London demonstrates our dedication to providing an exceptional aviation experience,” said Scott Biddle, CEO of FlyXcite.“With our 24/7 White Glove Concierge Service, we ensure that every aspect of our clients' journey is meticulously managed, allowing them to enjoy unparalleled service regardless of their destination.” FlyXcite's concierge team is available around the clock to manage all travel details, from in-flight catering to ground transportation and last-minute arrangements, guaranteeing a smooth and luxurious journey for every client.

About FlyXcite

FlyXcite is a global leader in luxury private jet charter services, offering bespoke travel solutions for high-net-worth individuals, corporate clients, and discerning travelers around the world. In addition to charter services, FlyXcite specializes in aircraft management and private jet acquisition, providing comprehensive support for private jet owners. With a commitment to safety, privacy, and personalized service, FlyXcite has built a trusted reputation across the globe as a premier aviation partner.

For more information on FlyXcite's global services and upcoming FBO openings in Hamilton and London, please visit FlyXcite.com or contact ....

Contact Information:

Courtney Townsend

Senior Account Manager, FlyXcite

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at