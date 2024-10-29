Calcutta HC Directs Bengal Govt To Submit Report On Attack On Ex-BJP MP's Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal regarding the attack on the residence of former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Arjun Singh, on October 4 in which the BJP leader also sustained injuries.

Hearing a petition filed by Singh seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter, the single-judge division bench of Justice Shampa Dutta (Paul) directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the matter to the court before the next hearing.

She also directed the North 24 Parganas district police to preserve the footage of all the CCTV machines installed near the residence of Singh where the event of the attack was captured.

The matter will be heard by a regular bench after the festival vacation at Calcutta High Court will end after this week.

During the hearing on Sunday, Singh's counsel argued that the entire attack was captured at the CCTV cameras installed at the place and in the footage the attackers were clearly identified.

"The attackers were all attached to the ruling Trinamool Congress," Singh's counsel claimed.

To recall, there was an acute tension area at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, where the residence of Singh on the morning of October 4, after a group of miscreants attacked the houses allegedly with crude bombs and firearms.

Singh alleged that the attackers were known miscreants in the locality enjoying the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"A local Trinamool Congress councillor and his son were the masterminds behind the attack. The entire development took place in front of police, who remained mute spectators. At least 25 crude bombs were hurled towards my residence,” he said.

Singh, a long-time erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator from Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas district joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and contested successfully as a BJP candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency that year.

However, in 2022, he joined the Trinamool Congress again in the presence of the party general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee. However, being denied a ticket from Barrackpore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Singh went back to the BJP again before the polls.

The BJP fielded him again as a party candidate from Barrackpore this year. However, he was defeated this time by Trinamool Congress' Partha Bhowmick.