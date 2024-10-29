(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New transforms MLS listing management for builders in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Texas, the number one state for new homes built in the US, more than two dozen production homebuilders – those building at scale each year – are turning to new that includes Generative AI to accelerate their sales as they transform the way they manage promoting their homes for sale in the local Multiple Listing Service, or MLS.

Using SpecDeck, the most advanced and award-winning MLS listing management platform for home builders by HomesUSA.com , the No. 1-ranked US brokerage for new home sales, leading home builders in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio achieve fewer Days on Market than home builders manually managing their MLS listings.

According to its extensive research and competitive tracking services, builders using and its SpecDeck platform reduce their Days on Market by an average of at least 14 days and often as high as 40 days.

Over the last 12 months, top builders in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio use SpecDeck to manage their listings.

Dallas-Ft. Worth builders include BLUEHAVEN Homes , Brookson Builders , Cambridge Homes , Christie Homes , Drees Custom Homes , Doug Parr Homes , Homebound , McClintock Homes , NETZE Homes , Starlight Homes , Stonefield Homes , Taft Homes , The New Modern Home , UnionMain Homes , Windsor Homes Texas , and Toll Brothers .

Top builders using SpecDeck in Austin include Drees Custom Homes, Pacesetter Homes , Toll Brothers, and Trophy Signature Homes . San Antonio builders include Highland Homes , Toll Brothers, and HistoryMaker Homes . Toll Brothers, ranked among the top homebuilders in the US, also uses SpecDeck in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and Austin.

Deployed last year as a beta pilot, SpecDeck uses advanced technology, including strategic automation and Generative AI, to create listing descriptions, enabling builders to replace their manually intense, in-house MLS listing process. SpecDeck streamlines the MLS listing process. But even more importantly, according to its creator, Ben Caballero, SpecDeck ensures data accuracy by eliminating home pricing errors. Removing errors reduces a significant credibility risk for production home builders who rely on consumer and real estate agent trust.

“SpecDeck not only helps builders accelerate sales, but it does what a builder can't do in-house as it manages 52 different automated validations for each new home listing as it advances from the lot stage to construction and completion phases,” said Ben Caballero , founder and CEO of who has sold more new homes than any other real estate professional in history.

According to Caballero, builders bringing dozens of homes to market each year struggle to maintain accurate home data on MLS, the source of data for home data channels, like Zillow, and other real estate portals.

“Most importantly for builders, SpecDeck more than pays for itself, delivering an average ROI of 240%, generating hundreds of additional dollars in builder profits on every listing when production builders enter their listings into SpecDeck,” he said, adding,“And our SpecDeck platform – including our proprietary lead capture and forwarding system – delivers on average 7% more direct sales, reducing builder commission costs and increasing builder profit. It's the most accurate, advanced MLS listing management platform for builders, ensuring the price on a builder's website is the same on the MLS.”

Caballero, the real estate agent by transaction sides and dollar volume each year since 2013, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for“Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent.” Caballero and his brokerage exclusively work with over 60 builders in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

SpecDeck is on schedule to be used by all builders by the end of October. Builders can request a SpecDeck Demo at and learn more about at .

