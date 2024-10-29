Blink by Capital Bank Enables Contactless Service on ATMs

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver innovative and convenient banking solutions, Blink by Capital Bank, a leader in providing digital banking solutions in Jordan, has introduced contactless (NFC) services for its cards on all Capital Bank ATMs.

This latest service expands Blink by Capital Bank’s suite of digital banking solutions, offering a safer, faster, and more seamless experience for customers. Complementing existing cardless withdrawal and deposit capability, the new contactless functionality enhances security through encrypted communication between cards and ATMs, ensuring robust protection of customer data. Additionally, it reduces physical contact with ATMs, contributing to a healthier and safer banking experience.

Commenting on the launch of this service, Zein Malhas, CEO of Blink by Capital Bank, said, “We are dedicated to continuously improve digital banking experiences as part of our digital transformation efforts, bringing cutting-edge banking solutions to the Jordanian market.”

She further explained, “Contactless ATM services showcase the latest in digital payment technology, enabling customers to conduct transactions effortlessly and securely through near field communication (NFC) technology. Customers can now withdraw or deposit money by simply tapping their cards on ATMs.” Malhas reiterated the bank’s focus on driving technological innovation, highlighting that Blink by Capital Bank has provided cardless withdrawal and deposit services since its inception, ensuring convenient, safe, and accessible banking for all customers.





