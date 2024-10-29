Saudi Red Sea Authority and GEOSA Issue the First Nautical Chart for Sindalah Island

(MENAFN- Red Sea Gateway Terminal) RIYADH:2024/10/28

Through the cooperation between the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) and the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA), the first high-precision nautical chart, in both paper and electronic formats, has been issued according to the latest global standards set by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) for Sindalah Island in NEOM, along with four other charts for the NEOM region.



This collaboration is initiated by SRSA as part of its mandates, which include identifying navigation routes for marine activities within Saudi Arabia’s geographical scope along with developing and updating them in coordination with relevant entities, to ensure environmental protection and preservation.



GEOSA has implemented the highest standards for producing and updating nautical charts, which include data on depths, coral reefs, islands, navigation hazards, and tidal information to enhance marine safety in Saudi Arabia’s coastal areas and support smart decision-making.



These charts provide reliable and secure geospatial marine data that will contribute to planning and development efforts in line with Saudi Vision 2030. This facilitates attracting investments in coastal tourism, while providing navigational data to ease the entry and exit of yachts and other watercraft to Sindalah and other islands. It also enhances marine safety and environmental protection by applying the highest security and safety standards through buoys and navigational aids.



Noting that SRSA began its journey toward building and regulating the coastal tourism sector in 2021, with the objective of enhancing integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling investment, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.



Meanwhile, GEOSA is working to regulate the surveying and geospatial information sector and related imaging activities in Saudi Arabia. This includes adopting and developing the national geospatial infrastructure, the national geodetic reference, national geodetic networks, hydrographic marine surveying, and providing data, products, services, electronic applications, topographic and aerial maps, and maritime navigation charts relevant to the sector.





