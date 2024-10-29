SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants To 3 Illinois Nonprofits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization's missions (organizations listed alphabetically):



The Dragonfly Foundation (Highland Park, IL) provides support and resources to cancer patients and their families by partnering with local hospitals during diagnosis, treatment, and beyond. The initial grant supported pediatric cancer patients and families at eight Chicagoland hospitals. The funds covered urgent needs, including rent, lodging during treatment, winter clothing, and groceries. Project Kennedy (Glenwood, IL) leverages their platform to foster awareness and support individuals battling cancer, their loved ones, and their communities. They offer emotional support, inspiring those touched by the challenges of cancer. With the initial grant Project Kennedy awarded two scholarships, delivered 'Kare Baskets', provided groceries to 10 families, and distributed Easter bags to children being treated for cancer at their four partner hospitals.

Willow House (Bannockburn, IL) is dedicated to offering grief support and educational resources to young individuals, families, schools, and other affected communities coping with the loss of a family member. They aspire to ensure that no child, teenager, or parent undergoes the grieving process alone. Willow House used the initial grant to enhance their Expressive Arts program, providing art supplies for three monthly groups with 58 attendees, over half of whom were children under 18. The funds also supported their Spanish-speaking groups by marketing programs, translating materials, and supplying meeting resources.



“We are happy to support these incredible organizations as they continue their essential work, providing critical resources and support to families facing cancer and grief in our community,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: ...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062, United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: