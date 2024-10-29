Georgetown University in Qatar welcomes future students at admissions open house

(MENAFN) “Each major isn’t just a field of study, but a gateway to endless opportunities and a fulfilling career,” remarked Jood Sheikh (SFS’25) as Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) launched its 2024 Admissions Open House. The event, aptly titled Discover Georgetown: Majors and Academic Pathways, attracted over 200 prospective students and their families, offering an engaging introduction to the Georgetown experience for high school students and transfer applicants.



During the event, Dean Safwan Masri addressed the attendees, highlighting the unique educational environment at GU-Q. He emphasized that students are drawn to the university not only for its prestigious Georgetown name and expected coursework but also for the holistic, exciting, and innovative student experience it offers. Dean Masri pointed out the benefits of GU-Q's small class sizes, which facilitate personal attention from professors, enhancing the learning experience. Additionally, he showcased the university's prime location within Education City, allowing students to take advantage of classes at other leading institutions. He further noted the strong ties to Georgetown's other campuses, presenting students with the opportunity to study in dynamic cities like Washington, DC, or even Florence, Italy, enriching their academic journey and global perspective.

