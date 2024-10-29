Deputy Amir Receives Attorneys General Of Gulf Cooperation Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deouty Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received on Tuesday morning at his office in the Amiri Diwan, Their Excellencies the Attorneys General and Prosecutors General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in their 16th meeting held in Doha.

During the meeting, areas of joint cooperation were reviewed to enhance Gulf action.