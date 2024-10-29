Olympia Pharmaceuticals Purchases 55,000 Sq Ft Facility In Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Orlando based facility will triple production capacity, nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy, today announced it has purchased a 55,000 square foot facility in Orlando, Florida. The new facility will employ approximately 150 employees, creating 100 new jobs within the next five years.

“As we see increased demand for compounded pharmaceuticals, Olympia is taking the next step in increasing production for its customers,” said Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia Pharmaceuticals.“As we expand our footprint in our home base of Florida, we are excited to continue our work with the Orlando community, building a stronger local economy that supports residents and helps cultivate a prospering community.”

Plans for this facility to become a 503b outsourcing facility are already in place. The facility plans to be registered with the FDA and all 50 states. With new and advanced automation processes, the new location projects it will be able to triple Olympia Pharmaceuticals' current production capacity. While expanding production, safety is still at the forefront of Olympia's practices. This new facility will follow Olympia's flagship safety protocol which includes rigorous product testing and quality controls prior to dispensing product. The grand opening is slated for early 2025.

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is the national leader in compounded medications and a trusted referral source for patients seeking specialty therapies. To learn more, visit .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered, full-service pharmacy, Olympia offers traditional, over the counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of compounded chemicals and traditional medications and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.

Media Contact

Hannah Williams

Uproar PR for Olympia Pharmaceuticals

...