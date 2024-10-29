2 Landlords Booked For Not Giving Details Of Tenants To Samba Police
Date
10/29/2024 9:07:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two landlords in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have been booked for allegedly failing to provide details of their tenants for verification, an official said.
The verification process was initiated after reports emerged of anti-national elements residing in residential areas under the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.
“Two FIRs have been registered against landlords in Samba district for violating the district magistrate's order by not providing information about their tenants and other outsiders,” the official said.
The verification drive was carried out by the police to monitor outsiders staying as tenants and domestic helpers. During the drive, two cases were registered at the police station under relevant sections of 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), the official added.
The booked landlords have been identified as Rakesh Kumar and Dev Raj, both residents of Mandera, the official said.
Police urge citizens to come forward and provide complete details of their tenants and domestic helpers at their nearest police station and complete the verification process promptly.
|
