Oracle Health Makes It Easier For Patients To Take Charge Of Their Care

Complementary and integrated cloud applications streamline patient access to their medical records, empower them to actively manage their healthcare with self-service tools, reduce administrative burden for staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024

Today Oracle announced two new cloud applications, built from the ground up, that make it easier for consumers to manage their healthcare and for front desk staff to support them. Easily accessed through the consumer-grade Oracle Health app, Oracle Health Patient Portal is an intuitive solution that enables patients to securely review and share their health information, easily connect with providers, and conveniently manage their own care. Oracle Health Patient Administration is a modern front-office solution that simplifies patient intake, registration, scheduling, and appointment confirmation with easy-to-use tools for administrative staff and the patients they serve.

"The tools we use to manage our healthcare should be as simple and straightforward as the apps we use to order food, watch a movie, or book a flight," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With these new cloud applications, Oracle Health is not only giving patients more control over their healthcare, but also significantly reducing time-consuming administrative tasks for caregivers and support staff."

Powered and secured by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Health Patient Portal and Oracle Health Patient Administration work together to support patients as they navigate their care path.

A personalized patient experience

Oracle Health Patient Portal helps patients stay up-to-date and remain more engaged and in control of their care. It provides a single, convenient app that offers a comprehensive range of self-service tools that enable patients to take actions to support their health and wellness goals such as:





Scheduling appointments and completing pre-appointment registration.

Viewing physician's notes, medication lists, and test results. Managing appointment reminders and notifications.

"As an early adopter of the new Oracle Health Patient Portal, we have encountered several transformative capabilities that we believe will significantly enhance an organization's ability to prioritize and elevate the patient experience," said Kemal Erkan, CEO, United Medical. "Features such as enhanced visibility into health records, secure access for designated family members, and robust self-service tools represent key innovations we are particularly excited about. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Oracle to further drive advancements in patient-centered care."

Many patients find it difficult to access their medical records, make appointments, or understand clinician notes to determine the necessary next steps in their care plan. As a result, medical staff have become exhausted with the increased demands of managing more patient calls, requests, and intake paperwork, while simultaneously balancing patient care responsibilities. Oracle Health Patient Portal is tackling a critical part of this challenge by empowering patients to be in control of their care journey and reducing the burden on staff.

Reducing administrative tasks for providers

Oracle Health Patient Administration helps clinic staff coordinate patient care with guided workflows and automated tasks for scheduling and registration. Staff can more easily gather patient information, complete financial approvals, and manage appointments and other resources. Oracle Health Patient Administration also offers many of the same self-service capabilities that patients are familiar with from the Oracle Health Patient Portal, which makes it easier for them to register and check-in for appointments, saving time and reducing the need for assistance at the front desk.

"We anticipate that our staff will benefit from increased efficiencies through self-service workflows and tasks in Oracle Health Patient Administration," said Tiffany Cross, vice president of clinical informatics, Covenant Health. "Features such as the ability to choose multiple providers and locations, and view current appointment details on the reschedule screen, minimize the need for multiple clicks. This will allow our staff to focus on other important tasks, ultimately empowering patients in their health journey."

