Leading Fastener Distributor Chooses Bridgeline’S AI-Driven Hawksearch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a leading distributor of fasteners, tools, maintenance, shop, and industrial supplies has selected HawkSearch to enhance their on-site search capabilities.

The distributor will leverage HawkSearch to optimize their customer experience and product discovery on the Optimizely platform. The solution will address common challenges and use cases for complex part number searches as well as dimensional products with data discrepancies in unit of measure. They will also utilize HawkSearch's merchandising features including Instant Engage, boost and bury rules, machine learning multipliers, product recommendations, campaigns, as well as entitlements and Visitor Targets for their multiple branch locations.

This marks the first lead from HawkSearch's partner Xngage. The distributor will use the Xngage XConnect connector for HawkSearch to power their product discovery. Combining Xngage's digital commerce expertise with Bridgeline's AI-driven technology opens new growth opportunities. This initial success lays the groundwork for future joint initiatives that will drive innovation and deliver impactful results.

“We're excited to see our partnership with Xngage take off with this first lead. Their expertise in digital commerce, combined with HawkSearch's advanced capabilities, will help us unlock new growth,” said Carl Prizzi, EVP of Revenue at Bridgeline.“Together, we're ready to deliver AI-driven solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit .

