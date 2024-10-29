Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results



Consolidated of $531.4 million, a decrease of 1% to the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution net sales increased 2% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 10%

Operating income was $73.5 million with operating margin of 13.8% GAAP fully diluted per share (EPS) was $1.17

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024.

Third quarter 2024 net sales were $531.4 million, compared to third quarter 2023 net sales of $538.4 million. Third quarter 2024 operating income was $73.5 million, compared to third quarter 2023 operating income of $78.1 million. Third quarter 2024 EPS was $1.17, versus EPS in the third quarter 2023 of $1.23.

“Our third quarter results were softer than expected due to continued macro pressure from lower home sales and starts, along with weather being wetter than normal. However, the demand environment remains healthy across our key end markets, which has normalized following record levels of sales in recent years. Margins remained stable due to our disciplined cost management, and we are actively pursuing opportunities to further reduce expenses across the enterprise,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric's CEO.

“As we close out the year, we expect tempered order activity in-line with seasonal patterns. That said, having spent time with our incredible global team members over the past few months, I am energized by the potential of Franklin Electric. With our wide range of capabilities, strategic footprint, and flexible balance sheet, we have the ability to drive differentiated growth and accelerate productivity for years to come,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $302.2 million, a new third quarter record, an increase of $6.4 million or 2 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. The sales increase was driven by higher sales of groundwater products, all other surface products and water treatment products. The sales increase was partially offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $52.8 million, a new third quarter record. Third quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $52.7 million.

Distribution net sales were $190.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 1 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by sales from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $12.2 million. Third quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $10.7 million.

Fueling Systems net sales were $69.7 million in the third quarter 2024, a decrease of $8.0 million or 10 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes. Fueling Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $24.1 million. Third quarter 2023 Fueling Systems operating income was $25.8 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is lowering its sales guidance for full year 2024 to be approximately $2.00 billion and reducing its EPS guidance for full year 2024 to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 which incorporates the Company's first nine months performance and its outlook for the fourth quarter.

