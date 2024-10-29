Sono-Tek Announces Participation At The Spartan Capital Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Event to Showcase Growth Companies and Foster High-Level Investor Engagement

MILTON, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced its participation in Spartan Capital Securities, LLC's inaugural investor on November 4th at the Pierre Hotel in New York.

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President of Sono-Tek will provide a formal presentation to investor attendees at 2:20 PM ET. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please register to attend at the link below.

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit Spartan Capital's conference pag .

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Our growth strategy is focused on leveraging our innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for our customers' products and processes. For further information, visit .

