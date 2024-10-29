Multiomics Markets Report 2024-2029: Major Players, Products, Platforms, Applications, Market Dynamics, And Geographic Opportunities

The global for multiomics is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



The global market for multiomics for consumables is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The global market for multiomics for instruments is expected to grow from $629.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report covers the global market for multiomics segments based on products, platforms, applications, end-users, and regions. This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the multiomics market, including market estimations and trends through 2029. By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.

The therapeutics development process is witnessing significant transition toward a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the disease microenvironment from a simplified and genomic-focused approach, thus creating a massive demand for multiomics technologies. Multiomics is a relatively emerging field with tremendous growth potential due to its promising applications. Established players have already entered the market by introducing multiomics products, software and services.

The multiomics market is set to gain momentum due to the adoption of multiomics technologies and products in various fields, including biomedical research and pharmaceutical development, coupled with increasing research investments, expanding applications across multiple sectors, collaborative initiatives, and technological advancements.

Major players, products, platforms, applications, market dynamics, and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. This report also examines various analytical frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, ESG analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid the companies in devising their strategic plan of action.

Discussion of the applications of multiomics in research studies such as analyzing many omics datasets, integrating data from genomes, transcriptomics, epigenetics, and proteomics. This in turn provides more precise information to identify causal alterations, and by exposing the etiology of the disease, can lead to the possible treatment options

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

