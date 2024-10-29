Findings from Israeli Army Radio brings to light troubling trend in recruitment of ultra-Orthodox "Haredi" youth into military service

(MENAFN) Recent findings from Israeli have brought to light a troubling trend in the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox "Haredi" youth into military service. The data reveals that less than 4% of targeted individuals have enrolled, despite around 3,000 recruitment orders being issued to Haredi youths since last July. This starkly low participation rate raises pressing questions about adherence to Israel’s conscription laws and poses broader implications for the military's operational capabilities.



Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beitenu party, has voiced strong criticism of the in light of the persistent opposition from ultra-Orthodox factions regarding the conscription law. He contended that the Haredi community's non-compliance indicates a failure on the part of the military to enforce regulations equitably. Lieberman insisted that Defense Minister Yoav Galant must ensure that the law is uniformly applied to all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds.



In a discussion with the Hebrew news outlet Ynet, Lieberman highlighted that the government has recently extended the duration of regular military service by four months and reserve duty by one year. He argued that it is time to abolish quotas, goals, and exemptions in favor of a cohesive approach to recruitment. "One people and one recruitment," he proclaimed, emphasizing the need to end the existing quota system.



Lieberman expressed his expectation that both the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission will comply with the law. He pointed out that many Likud voters and religious Zionists favor a comprehensive conscription law, suggesting a collective desire for reform in military service obligations.



Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, reiterated his position, stating, "From the very beginning, I have maintained that either a conscription law will be enacted, or there will be no changes." He emphasized his commitment to collaborating with both military leadership and the Haredi community to find viable solutions. Edelstein noted that while the IDF is seeking 10,000 new recruits, it is currently willing to accept only 3,000, underscoring a significant disparity that needs urgent attention.

