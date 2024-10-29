Lynx Software Technologies Unveils Comprehensive Linux Solutions For Mission-Critical Edge Applications In Aerospace And Defense

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lynx to tap into a $10 billion opportunity by 2030 with Managed Services, Software Composition Analysis tools, and Virtual Target Infrastructure

Lynx Software Technologies, Inc . ("Lynx"), a leader in foundational, open-architecture software solutions for the Mission-Critical Edge, today announced its expanded solution portfolio to support aerospace and defense (A&D) customers in developing, deploying and managing Linux-based mission-critical edge systems.

The market for Linux-based mission-critical software in aerospace and defense sectors is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately

13% to 15% over the next several years. However, customers face multiple challenges, leading to average project delays of 30%, a 20% increase in integration costs and substantial expenses of up to $1 million per day for security and vulnerability management.

Lynx aims to reduce these customer challenges by integrating technologies and services resulting from its acquisitions of Timesys Corporation and Thompson Software Solutions. The Lynx Linux portfolio includes software composition analysis, managed services, virtual target infrastructure, and more to manage vulnerabilities, meet evolving compliance standards, and reduce risks and costs during development.

Software Composition Analysis

MOSA SCA with Vigiles On-Premises

is a comprehensive software composition analysis (SCA) and software bill of materials (SBOM), specifically designed for embedded systems in the aerospace and defense industry. This new offering provides defense organizations and contractors with a powerful, automated tool to manage vulnerabilities, ensure compliance and reduce security risks in their software supply chain.

Key features and benefits of LYNX MOSA SCA with Vigiles On-Premises include:



Rapid deployment in days, compared to three to six months for DIY solutions

Automated SBOM generation and management

Real-time vulnerability tracking from multiple sources

Advanced CVE filtering, reducing false positives by 95% Built-in scalability to support large embedded system projects

Managed Service

Lynx has introduced the MOSA Customer-Specific Managed Platform (CSMP) , where Lynx manages the entire platform-from initial deployment to ongoing updates-ensuring seamless operation throughout the project's lifecycle. Lynx also manages regular updates, patches and security vulnerability management under various levels of Service Level Agreements (SLA). While CSMP is a managed service, Lynx has developed this offering with a set of on-premises capabilities available to customers, including:



A virtual development environment that reduces dependency on physical

hardware during the early stages of development

Remote hardware access that enables the management of physical hardware via

the Embedded Board Farm Management of vulnerabilities with MOSA. SCA

Virtual Target Infrastructure

LYNX ic provides a disaggregated on-premises virtual target infrastructure that supports QEMU virtual targets. It was designed from the ground up to integrate into existing CI/CD pipelines, providing customers with an easy way to introduce virtual target testing into their workflows. This approach helps accelerate schedules while reducing cost and risk. Fundamentally, LYNX ic decouples software development from hardware availability, enabling what the industry calls "Shift Left."

"Our customers in the A&D sector have consistently expressed a critical need for robust Linux support in their mission-critical systems," said Alan Maillet,

Chief Revenue Officer for Lynx. "We're proud to answer their call with an expanded solution that combines our traditional safe and secure Operating Environment reliability with modern Linux-based solutions development tools. These enhancements in our portfolio reflect a tremendous amount of work by the Lynx and Timesys teams; they reflect our commitment to meeting the needs of the aerospace and defense ecosystem, empowering the ability to build next-generation edge computing platforms with uncompromising performance and security."

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies, an OceanSound Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to improve the economics of developing, deploying, and maintaining high-assurance Mission Critical Edge platforms with modular software solutions based on open standards. Our proven technology leadership, extensive system certification expertise, and commitment to open standards have consistently saved our customers millions of dollars in development costs while delivering desired system performance, security, and reliability on schedule. Lynx is committed to enabling customers to build and manage orchestrated, cloud-connected platforms that harness a broad array of modern technologies and unique design methodologies to enable accurate, deterministic decisions at the Mission Critical Edge without compromising safety or cybersecurity requirements. For more information, visit .

