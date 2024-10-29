Media Advisory: MADD Canada Kicks Off 2024 Project Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign

This year, Jacob Simmons' photo is featured on the 2024 Project Red Ribbon poster, coin boxes and bookmark, serving as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and families forever altered by impaired driving. Jacob was tragically killed by an impaired driver while cycling in Kinross in 2020.

From November 1st, 2024 to January 6th, 2025, MADD Canada Chapter volunteers across the country will be distributing red ribbons and car decals, serving as a powerful tribute to the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Canadians are encouraged to display red ribbons or car decals on their vehicles, key chains, and personal belongings to show their commitment to sober driving.