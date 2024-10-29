MENA Small Cell 5G Network Market Set For 40.9% CAGR, Surpassing USD 412.54 Million By 2030 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“MENA Small Cell 5G Networks Market By Component, Technology, Frequency Band, Cell Type, Application, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030,” the MENA small cell 5G market was valued at $13.42 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $412.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.9%.



Small cell is a low-power and short-range wireless transmission system or base station to cover indoor as well as outdoor applications or small geographical area. It is capable of handling high data rate for individual users and has all the basic characteristics of a conventional base station.



It plays a significant role in 5G deployment to efficiently deliver high-speed mobile broadband and other low-latency applications. 5G technology has to address a number of challenges in terms of reliability, data speed, and latency specifications.



It uses small cell concept to offer higher bandwidth signal and extend the coverage for more users.



The global small cell 5G network market is moderately concentrated, and companies are focusing on leveraging new technologies for offering advanced small cell 5G network solutions to cater to the evolving end-user requirements. Key players have adopted various growth strategies to enhance and develop their product portfolio, garner maximum market share, and increase their market penetration.



Furthermore, constant need has been witnessed for technological advancements in communication networks to adjust with the increasing mobile data traffic management demand due to which the adoption of small cell 5G network is expected to increase in the upcoming years.



In 2020, the solutions segment dominated the MENA small cell 5G network market.



Small cell 5G solutions are widely used to integrate various technological aspects of a network device.

Thus, increase has been witnessed in the demand for small cell 5G solution, owing to its ability to converge various hyperdense network architectures into advance scalable architectures. This, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption of small cell solutions fueling the MENA small cell 5G network market growth.



However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Most of the industry verticals opt for all-in-one package solutions for any need in the transformations of services.



Hence, rise in digital transformation has proliferated the adoption of small cell 5G network across diverse industry verticals, owing to its ability to increase capacity in operator networks across an array of locations and addresses. This is a major factor supporting the segment growth at a significant rate.



The MENA small cell 5G network market was valued at $13.42 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $412.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.9% from 2021 to 2030 current estimation of 2030 is projected to be lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the global small cell 5G network market, owing to the fact that the government and private sectors in emerging countries are working together to speed up the development of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic.



The governments of different developing economies are taking efforts to upgrade the automation systems in industries, which is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the 5G small cell deployment. In addition, these countries are focusing on other developments, which are related to 5G, including data storage facilities.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By component, in 2020 the solution dominated the MENA small cell 5G network market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the MENA small cell 5G network industry forecast period.



Depending on radio technology, the standalone generated the highest revenue with significant MENA small cell 5G network market share in 2020.



On the basis of frequency band, the millimeter wave (High-band) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. However, the mid-band segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.



Country wise, the MENA small cell 5G networks market was dominated by Saudi Arabia.



Some of the key MENA Small Cell 5G Network industry players profiled in the report include COMBA Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., NEC Corporation, ATANDT Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia, Ericsson, and Casa Systems. This study includes market MENA small cell 5G network market trends, MENA small cell 5G network market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

