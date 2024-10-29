Connectivitree And Amartus Collaborate On Ctree Plaza Software For Automated Ordering Of End-To-End Connectivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ConnectiviTree and Amartus teams at MEF Global NaaS Event Dallas, Texas, October 29-30, 2024

Solution, which spans multiple Alliance partner networks, will be showcased at the MEF Global NaaS Event Dallas, Texas, October 29-30, 2024.

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ConnectiviTree and Amartus announce their collaboration to develop the initial phase of the CTree Plaza Software Suite. Leveraging Amartus's innovative nBraceTM Product portfolio, this partnership aims to simplify and automate the ordering process across the CTree Global Alliance by utilizing MEF LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) APIs. This integration will set a standard of operation that accelerates the lead-to-order process and facilitates seamless service orchestration across the Alliance.This project breaks new ground by lowering the barrier to entry for operators within the Global Alliance, enabling them to adopt automation solutions more easily. It represents a commercial application of the MEF LSO standard to create a many-to-many wholesale marketplace for Data Transport Services, driving efficiency in Network as a Service (NaaS) delivery."Our collaboration with Amartus is a milestone in building a unified, automated ecosystem that will bring transformative benefits to operators and service providers. The project will drive simplicity and speed in service ordering and provisioning, benefiting all members of the CTree Global Alliance." said Mark Gilmour, CTO at ConnectiviTree.“ConnectiviTree's Global Alliance is an excellent use-case for Network Service supply-chain Automation and a perfect match for our nBraceTM Open Standards B2B2X Network Automation solution” says Michael Kearns Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Amartus.“We were able to quickly on-board ConnectiviTree's and their Alliance partners location, product & pricing information and demonstrate the entire lead to order process for end-to-end multi-provider connectivity services in a matter of weeks.”As part of this collaboration, Amartus and ConnectiviTree will be showcasing a demonstration of the Alliance-wide Order concept at the MEF Global NaaS Event in Dallas, from October 27-30, 2024. The demo will provide a firsthand look at how operators can harness advanced automation to extend their network reach, streamline lead to order processes, boost agility, and scale their services faster.The MEF Global NaaS Event is an industry-leading platform where NaaS innovations and advancements in digital transformation are front and center. Amartus and ConnectiviTree's joint demonstration will highlight the immense potential of automation in telecommunications, reflecting their shared commitment to shaping the future of network services.For more information, visit or join us at the MEF Global NaaS Event in Dallas.About AmartusFounded in 2003 Amartus is a leading provider of Network Service & NaaS Automation software solutions and expert services. Amartus award winning nBraceTM Open Standards B2B2X Network Automation software has been adopted by more than 25 Global Tier 1-3 providers (spanning Europe, North American, LATAM and APAC) to enable Buying, Selling & Operation of network services with customers & suppliers. Amartus is a leading authority on MEF LSO & TM Forum standards for network automation and inter-op between providers having led and contributed to the development of more than 50 standards in these areas. nBraceTM supports the latest MEF LSO & TM Forum Open API standards for inter-op between Buyers and Sellers in network service supply chains.To learn more, go to .About ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree's network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025.- ...The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. 