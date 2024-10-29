Turkish Coast Guard rescues 30 irregular migrants

(MENAFN) The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 30 irregular migrants on Monday after they were pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea. According to the Coast Guard Command, the rescued individuals, which included eight children, were found in a lifeboat off the coast of Datca in Mugla province. Additionally, two individuals on the lifeboats were detained on suspicion of migrant smuggling.



Türkiye has become a significant transit point for asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe, particularly those fleeing conflict and persecution. Both Ankara and various global rights organizations have condemned Greece’s illegal pushback practices, arguing that they violate humanitarian principles and international law, thereby endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.



In a separate incident, 36 irregular migrants who had entered Türkiye illegally were apprehended in Edirne and Kirklareli provinces. In Edirne, security forces detained 15 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria, while in Kirklareli, 21 foreign nationals were captured during inspections aimed at combating irregular migration.



All detained migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing.

