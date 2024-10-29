China braces to launch Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight mission on October 30

(MENAFN) China is set to launch its Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight mission at 4:27 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2027 GMT Tuesday), according to a report from the state-run Xinhua News Agency. The mission will be commanded by veteran taikonaut Cai Xuzhe, who previously participated in the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022.



Cai will be accompanied by two astronauts on their first flights, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, the latter being a female astronaut and former senior engineer with the China Aerospace Science and Corporation (CASC), the country's primary space contractor. The astronauts will be launched into space aboard the domestically produced Long March-2F rocket.



The crew of Shenzhou-19 will take over operations in space from the Shenzhou-18 team, who are currently preparing to return home after six months of conducting research aboard the Tiangong space station. Ye Guangfu, along with teammates Li Cong and Li Guangsu from the Shenzhou-18 mission, is currently stationed at the space station.



Ye Guangfu, a fighter pilot and veteran astronaut, has previously participated in the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021 and has notably become the first Chinese taikonaut to spend a total of 365 days in space. The Shenzhou-18 crew was launched to the Tiangong space station on April 25, marking another significant achievement in China's growing space exploration efforts.

