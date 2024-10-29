Zee Business Set To Host Its Much-Anticipated Diwali Muhurat Trading Session On November 1, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business, India's leading business news channel, is set to host its much-anticipated Diwali Muhurat Trading session on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 5 PM onwards. This one-hour special trading event, held on the auspicious day of Diwali, brings investors across the nation together for an iconic tradition that signifies prosperity, luck, and the promise of wealth.



Muhurat Trading, unique to India's markets, is held during the Diwali festival as an auspicious time to begin new ventures, symbolizing hope and prosperity. Many investors view Muhurat Trading as an opportunity to make token investments, seeking the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, while embracing the optimism and bullish sentiment that traditionally marks this celebration of financial growth. With Zee Business' initiative, viewers will gain expert advice on maximizing their portfolios by carefully selecting stocks, making disciplined decisions, and ensuring their investments align with long-term goals.



Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, remarked,“The Diwali Muhurat Trading session holds a special place in the hearts of investors, symbolizing new beginnings and financial growth. Zee Business is dedicated to equipping investors with expert guidance, so they make informed decisions that resonate beyond the festive period. Our focus is to help investors see Muhurat Trading not just as a token tradition but as a valuable step towards long-term financial success.”



Through this special telecast, Zee Business experts will deliver essential tips, helping investors approach the session with both strategic foresight and caution. This special programming will also highlight the importance of planning investments wisely, assessing the market and risk factors, and investing only within one's comfort. Viewers will also be provided with expert guidance on selecting promising stocks, understanding market sentiment, and balancing their portfolios. Zee Business emphasizes that, while Muhurat Trading is festive, it is essential to make decisions based on research and sound financial principles.



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of Zee Business, added,“We understand the significance of Muhurat Trading for our viewers, many of whom look forward to this session as a trusted annual tradition. At Zee Business, we take pride in equipping investors with the guidance to make informed, strategic decisions during this auspicious time. This Diwali, we encourage our viewers to approach the markets not only with festive cheer but with a clear vision for sustained financial growth.”



This Diwali, celebrate with Zee Business and make every investment count by transforming tradition into a pathway for sustained growth and prosperity.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...