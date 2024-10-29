Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: One Killed, 14 Injured
Date
10/29/2024 5:12:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a Russian missile attack, one person was killed, 14 others were injured.
As Ukrinform reports, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak posted this on facebook .
According to him, "14 people were injured due to the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Ten of them were hospitalized. The condition of one injured person is classified as 'grave.' The others are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the life of a 39-year-old man."
Rescue teams have extinguished the fire that broke out following the Russian strike.
Read also: Drone attack
: debris falls recorded
in two Kyiv
's districts
, five injured
According to the regional chief, 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building were damaged in the city. Twelve garages were destroyed, while ten others were damaged. Also, a gas pipeline was affected.
Lysak also noted that the Russians shelled Nikopol district using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and attacked with kamikaze drones.
The attackers targeted Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.
Infrastructure, a gas station, and a private house were damaged, but no casualties were reported.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of October 28, with initial reports indicating 12 injuries.
MENAFN29102024000193011044ID1108827961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.