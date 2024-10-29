Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih: One Killed, 14 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a Russian missile attack, one person was killed, 14 others were injured.

As Ukrinform reports, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak posted this on .

According to him, "14 people were due to the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Ten of them were hospitalized. The condition of one injured person is classified as 'grave.' The others are in moderate condition. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the life of a 39-year-old man."

Rescue teams have extinguished the fire that broke out following the Russian strike.

According to the regional chief, 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building were damaged in the city. Twelve garages were destroyed, while ten others were damaged. Also, a gas pipeline was affected.

Lysak also noted that the Russians shelled Nikopol district using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and attacked with kamikaze drones.

The attackers targeted Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Infrastructure, a gas station, and a private house were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of October 28, with initial reports indicating 12 injuries.