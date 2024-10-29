PM Of Ukraine: World Should Not Hesitate To Help Ukraine, But Do Everything To Protect It From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world should not hesitate to help Ukraine, but provide everything necessary for full protection against Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, he stated this in Telegram .

According to Shmyhal , Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainian cities, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. Residential buildings have been damaged as a result of enemy attacks, and there are wounded. Four people were killed in Kharkiv after a night air strike.

“The world must consolidate to bring the aggressor to justice. Not to shake hands with the killers, but to handcuff them. We should not delay in helping Ukraine, but provide everything necessary for full protection. This is the only way to force Russia to a just peace,” Shmyhal said.

6 injured in Kyiv as result of enemyattack

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one person was killed and 14 injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile attack on the evening of October 28.

In Kharkiv, four people were killed in a Russian strike on the night of October 29.

In Kyiv, six people were injured in a Russian UAV attack.