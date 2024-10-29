Global Stone Paper Market Analysis, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Stone paper, also known as mineral paper, rock paper, bio-plastic paper, or rich mineral paper, are solid and long-lasting paper-like material made from calcium carbonate and linked with HDPE resin. They're used for many of the same things that cellulose-based paper is. Calcium carbonate, which comes from stone (rock), is the major component of rock paper. Stone paper is created from crushed stone blended with a non-toxic and recyclable binder, HDPE.

Stone and conventional paper differ primarily in terms of the raw materials used. fibers are used as a raw material in traditional form, and a lot of water is used in the manufacturing process, whereas stone paper does not need plant fibers or water at all. Furthermore, stone paper manufacture creates negligible carbon emissions, requires no acid, base, or bleaching chemicals, and is recyclable.

Market Dynamics

Growing Application in Paper Packaging and Minimal Environmental Impacts of Stone Paper to Drive the Stone Paper Market

The rising demand for stone paper in the paper packaging industry is the market's key development factor. The product is widely used in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, and the food and beverage industries in sack bags, fast food bags, carry bags, and premium retail bags.

The product's success in the food and beverage application market can be attributed to its sustainability and aesthetic qualities. The food and beverage industry appreciates paper because it does not melt when it comes into contact with water or moisture. It also keeps its shape and integrity when transporting food and beverages.

The increasing spread of e-commerce platforms and structured retail organizations is propelling the stone paper market. For e-commerce enterprises, for example, 'A Good Company' uses stone paper to manufacture shipping materials like paper bags and boxes. In addition, various sectors of the online economy have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global e-commerce trade was predicted to exceed USD 26.7 trillion in 2020.

The e-commerce industry's requirement for stone paper for packaging is expected to rise, resulting in significant growth in the stone paper market throughout the forecast period.

Several environmental variables are expected to drive demand for stone paper over the forecast period. There are no trees cut down; there is no water or air contamination, and it is recyclable and photodegradable. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the global use of conventional paper has increased by 400% in the previous 40 years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Furthermore, cutting four metric tonnes of wood chip for one tonne of traditional papers necessitates the felling of approximately 23 large trees. Monoculture farms produce the food fiber for designing paper pulp, which has a negative impact on the forest ecosystem.

Stone paper should be an alternative to traditional papers to combat deforestation. The stone paper does not require the use of any fiber; hence no trees would be chopped for the purpose. As a result, rising environmental awareness and greater use of recycled materials such as stone paper are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Create Opportunities

The growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging benefits stone paper makers and the industry. The sustainable and ecologically favorable qualities of stone paper allow it to meet the global market for paper and paper packing products without destroying or endangering trees. Major end-users or application industries, particularly in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare product packaging industries, are increasingly choosing paper packaging materials that come from a natural source rather than a chemical and water amalgamation.

Likewise, as modern e-commerce platforms drive global trade, the demand for sustainable packaging materials such as cardboard boxes and paper bags made from stone paper is growing. This is envisioned to create several opportunities for the stone paper market throughout the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of Covid-19 had a negative impact on the market. As a result of the outbreak, governments worldwide have implemented lockdowns and restrictions on travel and logistics. A temporary halt has impacted the demand for stone paper in production activities. The market has erupted in the second half of 2020 after causing severe harm to the supply chain and demand order in the first half.

The growing demand for paper, including stone paper, for sustainable packaging in many industrial fields has resulted in this inverted dynamic. Its use in packing papers, labeling papers, and the adhesive industry's rapid growth have all strengthened its market demand.

For the global stone paper market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. Supply chain interruptions might hamper recovery, affecting market dynamics and product prices. Furthermore, distribution and transportation capacity constraints, adverse financial conditions, and rising costs would challenge the global market. Limited manufacturing, support operations, labor shortages, and limits for other end-user sectors, suppliers, and vendors may also prevent consumers from getting what they want. Overall, the global stone paper market's recovery will be difficult.

Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central, and South America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the market's five regions. The Asia Pacific and Europe are the two most important markets for stone paper. The growing popularity of stone paper in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to its low environmental impact, as it helps to reduce water use, carbon dioxide emissions, and deforestation. Like many educational institutions, enterprises, and government agencies have risen, the need for stone papers for labeling and self-adhesive applications has increased dramatically.

In the Asia-Pacific region, plastic consumption is unusually significant, and various governments have taken precautionary efforts to limit it. The ban on plastic in China and Southeast Asia is projected to increase the demand for stone paper. Also, recently adopted laws on food-contact materials drive the stone paper market in the Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for stone paper, with an expected market value of USD 261.45 million by 2030. During the forecast period, demand for stone paper is expected to be driven by paper and packaging material manufacturers in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France.

The increased investment in research and development operations to generate sustainable products with sophisticated characteristics can be linked to the increase in demand for stone paper in North America. The market for stone paper is fueled by the need for high-quality materials for packaging applications. As many firms have begun to reduce their use of plastics and invest in sustainable materials, strict environmental rules on plastic consumption are expected to increase the demand for stone paper.

The highly appealing packaging industry is expected to push the stone paper market in Central and South America. Brazil is the most revenue-generating country in Central and South America, having many firms' headquarters there. The stone paper market in the region is being driven by rising demand for innovative packaging materials.

The Middle East and Africa's desirable packaging industries are likely to provide the stone paper market prospects. Compared to other parts of the world, the market for stone paper is small. The demand for advanced packaging from the food and beverage and the personal care industries is expected to drive the stone paper market in the region.

Key Highlights



The global stone paper market was valued at USD 823 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

By application, the packaging papers segment is expected to reach USD 597 million by 2030. Geographically, the global stone paper market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021.

Competitive Players

The Stone Paper CompanyGuangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.AM Packaging Company LimitedShenzhen Stone Paper EnterpriseKapstoneTaiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.STP Stone Paper GmbHStone PaperTBM Co. Ltd.Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.Sphera InternationalAnydesignsrl. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



March 2021 - LimeAir Bag' is a new product laun hed by TBM Co., Ltd under its masterbatch application products. The new product introduction, which contains 25% limestone and can reduce carbon emissions by 29%, is envisioned to enhance the company's market position in the international stone paper products market.

June 2019 - TBM Co., Ltd introduced LIMEX bags , which contain no resin generated from petroleum. The new product was introduced to replace traditional plastic and paper items such as boards, notebooks, and plastic bags. The company's product portfolio in the domestic and international market would be strengthened by the debut of the LIMEX brand as a replacement for traditional paper and plastic items.

November 2018 - WestRock Compan y, a multinational paper, and packaging solutions supplier, purchased KapStone. The acquisition bolstered WestRock's market position on the west coast of the United States. In addition, the addition of innovative paper and packaging solutions from KapStone to WestRock Company's product line helped improve its paper grades and distribution capabilities. November 2018 - TBM Co., Ltd. received a USD 27 million investment from Goldman Sachs. The investment was made to support TBM Co., Ltd.'s initiative to develop a stone paper made from environmentally friendly raw materials, recyclable, and does not require water in the manufacturing process.

Segmentation

By ApplicationPackaging PapersLabelling PapersSelf-adhesive PapersOthersBy MaterialCalcium CarbonateHigh Density PolyethyleneOthers