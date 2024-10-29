Maldives Gears Up To Tackle Security Threats From Immigration

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By K

Colombo, October 29: In international circles, references to the“security of Maldives” are mostly about threats to the independence of the Indian Ocean archipelago from outside powers seeking either geopolitical advantage or hegemony.

Depending upon which side of the geopolitical divide one is, the threat is either from South Asian hegemon India, or from the wannabe hegemon, China. In the eyes of the Western nations, particularly the United States, Islamic radicalism and are other threats to the Maldives and the world at large. But the Islamic threat is largely imaginary, conjured up to justify intervention in Maldives to establish geopolitical dominance.

Be that as it may, Maldivian security is majorly impacted by immigration also. According to the United Nations, Maldives has the largest proportional population of migrants in South Asia, with roughly 200,000 to 250,000 international migrants, constituting around a third of the resident population.

Inbound labour migrants from neighbouring South Asian countries, especially lower-skilled workers from Bangladesh and India, are major contributors to the economic development of the Maldives, providing the workforce needed for key economic sectors like tourism and hospitality, construction, agriculture and fisheries, and services. Higher-skilled workers are employed in education and health sectors filling labour market gaps there.

Illegal Migrations



The problem for the Maldives is not with legal migrants but the illegal or undocumented ones. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in 2019, there were about 63,000 undocumented migrants in the Maldives.

As part of a regularization initiative, the Government of President Mohamed Muizzu has been able to partially register (the verification process is ongoing) over 40,000 previously undocumented migrants.

Migrant workers had been undocumented for several reasons, but chiefly because of trafficking in humans. Trafficked workers are

hidden from the authorities in ingenious ways because there is big money in it for the traffickers and employers. For the sake of money, undocumented workers are subjected to exploitation, forced labour, withholding or non-payment of wages and debt bondage.

This problem had been so severe that Maldives was put in 'Tier 2 Watchlist' in the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

Against this background, the Maldives endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) as a multilateral framework that complements national efforts.

The government of President Mohamed Muizzu, which came into existence in late 2023, has given top priority to strengthening the Maldives' border security, seeing it as a critical issue for an island nation with a thriving tourism industry.

In the first months of Dr Muizzu's administration, under the direction of a new Maldives Immigration Controller Mohamed Shamaan Waheed, significant strides have been made in enhancing border security and enforcing immigration policies. A focus on efficiency, security, and modernization has allowed the Maldives to better manage its borders, ensuring the safety and stability of the nation.

These efforts highlight a proactive approach towards addressing immigration challenges while also promoting a secure, non-intrusive

and welcoming environment for tourists.

Maldives, with a population of just over 500,000, becomes a temporary sojourn for up to 2 million tourists a year, whose welfare and security have to be assured by the government.

Under Controller of Immigration Shamaan's leadership, Maldives has introduced advanced surveillance technologies at international airports and seaports, improving the detection of unauthorized entries and enhancing the tracking of individuals with criminal histories.

Additionally, immigration authorities have worked closely with other law enforcement agencies to create a coordinated approach toward national security. This collaboration has led to a significant decrease in incidents related to illegal immigration, with more rapid response times and improved situational awareness across entry points.

Appointed in November 2023 by President Muizzu, Controller Shamaan has spearheaded several initiatives to streamline immigration processes. This includes implementing electronic visa systems, expediting tourist entry processes, and expanding digital services for work permits and renewals, which has improved the experience for both tourists and expatriates.

These advancements have reduced the processing time and alleviated administrative burdens on immigration staff, allowing them to focus more on enforcement and monitoring.

The introduction of digital tools has also facilitated data sharing between immigration and other government departments, further enhancing security and enabling data-driven decision-making. ties.

Enhanced Training

To ensure that immigration officers are well-equipped to handle evolving security challenges, Controller Shamaan emphasizes specialized training and capacity-building programs. Officers have received enhanced training in areas such as document verification, threat detection, and passenger profiling.

Thanks to professional development, the immigration department's workforce is now skilled, vigilant and able to detect irregularities and handle sensitive situations effectively and with finesse.

Human Trafficking

A core focus of the new administration's immigration strategy has been combating human trafficking and smuggling. Through joint efforts with international agencies and local law enforcement, Maldives Immigration has successfully dismantled several trafficking networks and prevented numerous cases of illegal smuggling.

Improved data analytics and intelligence sharing have been instrumental in this success, allowing authorities to track suspicious movements and identify patterns in trafficking activities.

Controller Shamaan also advocates stronger legal frameworks to prosecute traffickers and smugglers, to send a clear message that these illegal activities will not be tolerated. This approach is combined with due regard for human rights and the protection of vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

Oversight of Foreign Labour

With the Maldives' growing reliance on expatriate workers in sectors like construction and tourism, maintaining oversight of foreign labour has become a priority. The administration has introduced stricter regulations to ensure fair treatment of expatriate workers, while also ensuring that their entry and employment are lawful.

By enforcing work permit regulations and conducting regular audits, Maldives Immigration has been able to prevent instances of illegal employment and unauthorized entries, contributing to better-organized labour markets and safer working conditions for expatriates.

Illegal Migrants Deported

From November 17, 2023 till now, over 4300 expatriates have been deported. The government aims to deport 5000 expatriates living and working illegally in the country within a year, Controler Shamaan told the media recently.

HE further said that the deportation of expatriates running illegal businesses in the country often leads to receiving serious threats. However, he asserted that Maldivian Immigration would remain steadfast in their work, and not compromise border security in the face of any such coercion.

