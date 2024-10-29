World Taekwondo Delegation Meets QPC Officials
A World Taekwondo Federation delegation visited the Qatar Paralympic Committee's (QPC) headquarters in Doha yesterday. During the visit, the two sports bodies discussed ways to develop taekwondo for people with special needs in Qatar.
On the occasion, QPC Secretary-General Dr Hassan Al Ansari presented a commemorative shield to World Taekwondo President Dr. Chungwon Choue in appreciation of his efforts in supporting and developing taekwondo globally.
