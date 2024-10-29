CEFA Aviation to Enhance Safety Measures for US-Bangla Airlines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEFA to Enhance Safety Measures for US-Bangla Airlines

CEFA Aviation partners with US-Bangla to enhance safety with advanced CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), boosting flight data analysis capabilities.

COLMAR, FRANCE, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEFA Aviation , a leading aviation technology firm, has secured a contract with US-Bangla Airlines, one of Bangladesh's largest airlines, to deploy its advanced CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS). The partnership aims to fortify safety protocols within US-Bangla's operations through enhanced flight data analysis capabilities.

CEFA FAS enables the replay of any flight for analysis purposes, offering high-fidelity animations based on flight recorder data. Already adopted by over 100 airlines worldwide, CEFA FAS is a proven, advanced flight-data animation software that can operate as a standalone solution by interpreting raw binary data from flight recorders or by interfacing with various Flight Data Monitoring or Analysis software available in the market.

"We are thrilled to announce that CEFA Aviation will be providing US-Bangla with CEFA FAS, a powerful tool for improving their event analysis and training capabilities," said Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation. "For training and investigation, the flight data animation will prove to be an effective means of conveying the results of analyses to US-Bangla crews in an easily understood format."

US-Bangla Airlines will utilize CEFA FAS for in-flight event investigation and crew training purposes. In investigations, the flight data animation will facilitate a "more credible investigation" and aid investigators in identifying aeronautical incident contributing factors more accurately. CEFA FAS allows pilots to visualize real-world flight scenarios using actual flight data, providing visual understanding for post-flight analysis and pre-flight briefing.

"Any phases of flight such as take-off, landing, any occurrences like go-arounds, and events can be reproduced and visualized in a 3D format for a more accurate understanding of the event. This will help us better analyze the data for continuous improvement," stated Capt. Gurucharan Arora, Vice President - Flight Operations, US-Bangla Airlines.

"US-Bangla is committed to safety and continuous improvement in flight operations, accordingly we are happy to have CEFA on board for analyzing flights and related events. This software further strengthens our team to review events without using simulator time, thus reducing costs and environmental footprint." stated Jitendra Pandey, Head – Commercial & Contracts, US-Bangla Airlines.

CEFA FAS offers advantages in flight data analysis and pilot training, including validating and investigating FOQA/FDM events, addressing flight incidents or accidents, enhancing safety awareness among leadership and pilots, conducting training scenarios, collaborating with manufacturers and authorities, and producing animations compatible with various devices.

