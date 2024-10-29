TN Fishermen's Association To Launch Major Stir Against Arrests By Sri Lankan Navy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) The leaders of the fishermen's association in Tamil Nadu are planning large-scale protests after Diwali across the state against the regular of their members by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The general secretary of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, A. Thajudhin, told IANS that fishermen associations across the coastal districts of the state are organising widespread protests to address the frequent arrests.

He stated,“The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat, and thousands who rely on fishing and related activities are facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already taken hold among fishermen and their families regarding venturing out to sea.”

He further explained that the new Sri Lankan government is in the process of nationalizing mechanized fishing boats seized from Tamil fishermen in mid-sea.

According to Thajudhin, this action will devastate the industry, as many fishermen took loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their livelihood.

In response, the fishermen's association has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to intervene and address the issue with the Sri Lankan government. They have requested an end to the practice of mid-sea arrests and the seizure of costly mechanized boats that form the backbone of Tamil fishermen's livelihoods.

K. M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, highlighted the emotional toll on fishermen's families.“Families are in deep distress due to regular arrests and attacks in mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he said.“We are planning to meet with the Prime Minister and the Union External Affairs Minister to discuss the issues affecting our people. The seizure of mechanized boats is financially crippling families who have no means to repay the loans taken to purchase these boats.”

He emphasized that Tamil fishermen venture into the high seas for fishing and not for any unlawful activities, and he urged the Indian government to address this matter at the highest level with Sri Lankan authorities.

Since June 16 the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil fishermen and seized 58 boats.

Many of these fishermen are currently held in Sri Lankan jails. The president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has also called upon the Union External Affairs Minister to address the mid-sea arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister raised this issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging action to prevent further arrests and boat seizures.

Despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, prompting the fishermen's associations in Tamil Nadu to plan significant protests across the coastal districts.