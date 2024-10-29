Awqaf Ministry Issues Book On Values Of Islamic Society From Historical Perspective

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, has issued its (205th-206th) in the“Book of the Nation” series, entitled: (Values of Islamic Society from a Historical Perspective) by Dr. Akram Diaa Al Omari, which falls in (368) pages of medium size.

The aims to highlight the values of Islamic identity and confirm the depth of these values in society, and their continuity with the continuity of their two main sources: the Quran and the Sunnah, and that they represent the safe haven, which the nation ever refers to at all times.

This is the second edition of this work, as its first edition was issued more than thirty years ago, within the“Book of the Nation” series - issues (39th) and (40th), in the year (1414 AH) - and was widely accepted by readers; due to its treatment of the issue of values in a new way, and its study of it in a historical and analytical study.

The book is divided into two parts, the first of which includes an introduction and seven chapters.

The introduction is devoted to explaining the subject of the book and clarifying the meaning of the idea of“The Project to Study the Values of Islamic Society from a Historical Perspective.”

The chapters shed light on several of spiritual, political, social, economic and cultural values. The second part includes three chapters, in which the author presents an in-depth study of three models that address social segments of the“elite” and the“common people” in their relationship with political authority.