Robotic dogs and pet-friendly cars: OMODA & JAECOO concludes International User Summit, reveals latest innovations

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 28, 2024: OMODA & JAECOO has successfully concluded the second edition of its annual International User Summit in Wuhu China, showcasing its prolific efforts in pioneering the future of mobility with innovative models and technology.



This year’s event witnessed the attendance of over 2,000 global car and tech enthusiasts, brand fans and representatives from all over the world, as well as official OMODA & JAECOO representatives, including its CEO, Shawn Xu, and Chief Designer, Richard Choo.



Over the course of five days, the brand made its biggest revelations of the year, debuting its latest OMODA C7 and JAECOO J5 models, as well as its newest generation of robots, Mornine and Argos, developed in collaboration with OMODA & JAECOO’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) partner, AIMOGA.



Boasting a hyper-futuristic design, OMODA C7 was revealed to offer the most comfortable driving environment of its series yet, crafted with high-quality materials and fitted with intuitive technology to offer rapid acceleration and precise handling.



On the other hand, JAECOO J5 promised to become the pinnacle of seamless tech, sustainability and lifestyle convergence with its added outdoor travel configurations and pet-friendly features. Revealed during an official global launch, the car’s combination of practical components, such as contact charging ports, camping lights and a 1,250 KG towing qualification, alongside pet-centric features, including antibacterial, fur-filtering air purifiers and extended seats, garnered significant audience and media attention.



In addition, OMODA & JAECOO’s ongoing partnership with AIMOGA brought the latest generations of the brand’s robots, Mornine and Argos, to new heights. Designed to streamline the brand’s car purchasing experience, Mornine was showcased actively welcoming customers, communicating and understanding their car purchase needs, providing personalised suggestions and guiding car viewings. Argos, dubbed a “compassionate companion for public welfare” by the brand, is a second-generation bionic quadruped robotic family dog that can recognise its owner's voice and commands, follow its owner’s movements and perform anthropomorphic actions such as dancing and shaking hands.



To shed some light on the brand’s newest releases and the highlights of its existing products, multiple test drives were conducted throughout the event, with some of its own benchmarks challenged and exceeded. Immersive experiences in a “User Ecosystem Carnival” also provided opportunities for feedback to be shared directly with the CEO, allowing the brand to be able to engage with global users to embody the quality of user co-creation and create a stronger connection with consumers.





