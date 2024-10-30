Online Trading Scam: Assam Police Grills Key Accused Dipankar Burman

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) A key accused in the multi-crore online trading fraud - Dipankar Burman has been facing marathon interrogation by a team of Assam officials in Guwahati since Wednesday morning.

Burman was arrested three days ago from a homestay in Goa and he was brought to Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the accused was asked several questions by the investigating team and Dipankar Burman divulged details about how he looted people's money on the pretext of giving them lucrative returns for their investments.

Burman was also produced in court in the evening and police sought his seven days' custody from the court.

Burman was absconding since August and he was successful in evading arrest ever since the reports of a huge trading scam conducted by his company surfaced.

He allegedly misappropriated crores invested by the general public in his DB trading company on the promise of higher returns.

At least 21,000 people in Assam invested in Burman's company.

Police had launched a manhunt to nab Burman, however, he could not be arrested.

On Sunday, the Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh took to social media platform X and posted,“Finally, Dipankar Burman arrested at Goa. The run ends. Congratulations Team @GuwahatiPol.”

According to police sources, the whereabouts of Burman were traced by the investigation team a few days ago and Assam Police officials travelled to Goa to catch the accused.

With the active cooperation of Goa Police, Dipankar was finally arrested.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah said,“Earlier, Burman's parents and his two girlfriends were arrested and police found clues of the accused by tracing his mobile number and social media accounts.”

Following the arrest, police seized cash and gold from the possession of Dipankar Burman and as per the official statement, cash to the tune of over Rs. 27 lakh was seized from his temporary residence in Goa along with some gold ornaments.