McDonald’s burgers get blamed over fatal E. coli eruption

A recent outbreak of E. coli infections in the United States has been linked to McDonald's iconic Quarter Pounder hamburgers, resulting in one death and at least 49 reported illnesses, according to the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC). The exact source of contamination remains under investigation, as officials work to determine which ingredient may be responsible for the outbreak.



The infections have been documented across ten states, with a significant concentration of cases reported in Colorado and Nebraska. Affected individuals range in age from 13 to 88 years old, and the fatality occurred in an older adult, as noted in a CDC update released on Tuesday.



Of the reported cases, ten individuals have been hospitalized, including one child diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe condition that can cause significant damage to kidney blood vessels. The CDC has warned that the actual number of people affected by this outbreak is likely much higher than reported, and it is possible that the outbreak extends beyond the states currently identified.



All 18 individuals interviewed by public health officials indicated that they had consumed food from McDonald’s within a week prior to falling ill. Notably, of the 14 people who could recall the specific hamburger they ate, 12 reported consuming a Quarter Pounder, a menu staple at McDonald’s since the 1970s.



While the CDC continues to investigate the outbreak, it remains uncertain which ingredient of the Quarter Pounder was contaminated. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated that slivered onions may be a potential source of the contamination. Additionally, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is actively tracing the beef patties used in the burgers to ascertain whether they are linked to the outbreak.



As this investigation unfolds, public health officials are urging anyone who has experienced symptoms of E. coli infection, such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, to seek medical attention and report their illness to health authorities. The situation highlights ongoing concerns about food safety in fast food and the importance of rigorous monitoring and testing in the supply chain.

