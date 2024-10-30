Trump claims he`s opposite of Nazi

(MENAFN) In a recent rally in Atlanta, Georgia, presidential candidate Donald fiercely criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her campaign's comparison of a recent event he held at Madison Square Garden to a 1939 Nazi rally that celebrated Hitler’s regime. This backlash follows a controversial moment during Trump’s event when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made an offensive remark about Puerto Rico, referring to it as a “floating island of garbage.” The comment sparked widespread condemnation from various figures.



Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, seized on the opportunity to draw a direct parallel between Trump's rally and the infamous Nazi gathering, stating at a rally in Henderson, Nevada, that there was a significant similarity between the two events.



In response, Trump took to the stage in Atlanta to refute the claims made by Harris and her campaign. “The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who isn’t voting for her is a Nazi. We’re Nazis,” he proclaimed. He emphatically declared, “I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” reinforcing his position against the comparison.



Further elaborating on his views, Trump mentioned that his father had instilled in him a principle to avoid using terms like “Nazi” or “Hitler” as slurs. Throughout his political career, he noted that he has been subjected to a range of insults, stating, “They call me everything from a mad genius looking to take over the world to a very, very stupid person.”



This exchange highlights the escalating tensions in the current political climate as candidates seek to define their identities and positions amid intense scrutiny and criticism. As the election approaches, both sides continue to navigate the charged atmosphere, making provocative claims and drawing historical parallels in an effort to sway public opinion.

