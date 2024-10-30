West Azerbaijan anticipates honey output to soar by 10 percent

(MENAFN) In the northwest province of West Azarbaijan, Iran, honey production is anticipated to rise by 10 percent during the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20, 2025. This projection comes from Parviz Bostanchi, the deputy head of the province's Agriculture Department focused on enhancing livestock products. Bostanchi highlighted the presence of 6,561 apiaries housing approximately 1,509,262 bee colonies in the province, estimating that over 26,000 tons of honey will be harvested this year, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year's output.



West Azarbaijan holds a prominent position in Iran's honey production landscape, contributing around 22 percent of the country's honey supply and accounting for 13 percent of the nation's honey bee colonies. This substantial share makes it the leading province in honey production nationwide, reflecting the area's favorable conditions for beekeeping and honey production. This development emphasizes the region's vital role in the agricultural sector and its contribution to the country's economy.



According to the Iranian Agriculture Ministry, the per capita honey production in the country stands at 1.415 kilograms. In contrast, the deputy minister for livestock products affairs, Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad, noted that the average honey consumption per capita in Iran is slightly lower, at 1.397 kilograms. These figures indicate a relatively balanced relationship between honey production and consumption within the country, showcasing the potential for both domestic use and export opportunities.



The beekeeping industry in Iran employs around 155,000 individuals who work across 94,932 apiaries, underscoring the importance of this sector to the livelihoods of many families. Furthermore, data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) positions Iran as the third-largest honey producer globally, reflecting its significant standing in the international market. In light of this, the chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute has called for an increase in honey production per colony, suggesting that an enhancement of three to four kilograms per colony would further elevate Iran's honey production capabilities.

