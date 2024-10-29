Vcuarts Qatar Takes Part In Fire Station Artist In Residence Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nine artists from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) – a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university – are part of the Fire Station's latest Artist in Residence (AIR) exhibition,“A House Overlooking the World,” that opened to the public on September 9.

The exhibition, which runs until December 31, showcases a diverse range of works created by 17 artists who participated in the 2023-2024 residency program, including the nine from VCUarts Qatar.

The VCUarts Qatar designers are: MOTOElastico (a creative studio by VCUarts Qatar faculty members Marco Bruno and Simone Carena), Somaia Dorzadeh (alumna), Aisha Al Abdulla (alumna), Charlotte Rodenberg (faculty), Hannah Fakhri (alumna), Maryam Altajer (alumna), Noora Alhardan (alumna), and Zainab Alshibani (alumna). Visitors can visit the Garage Gallery on the Fire Station's premises to view the stunning installations created by faculty and graduates from one of the region's leading art and design schools.

'A House Overlooking the World' showcases artworks emanating from the artists' constant search either within themselves or the environment and society around them, and is a metaphor reflecting on finding a sense of self in a fast-changing world. Through their installations the artists share rich and diverse narratives and emotions centred around three main themes: environmental, social and cultural explorations.

In a press statement, Fire Station director Khalifa Al Obaidly, who also teaches at VCUarts Qatar, expressed his pride in the artists' achievements, saying:“The introspective nature of the exhibition required a skillful display of artistic representation which is not easy. It was masterfully done by the artists and I would like to congratulate them on their hard work. We look forward to seeing their growth and development in the future and the impact they make in the artistic community and beyond”.

VCUarts Qatar faculty and students have regularly participated in Fire Station's AIR program ever since it started a few years ago.

The program is designed to foster and promote artistic talent in Qatar. It extends over nine months, usually from September to June. Selected artists are given studio space in the Fire Station building. The program also offers access to fabrication facilities to support their artistic development.

The residency is an opportunity for artists to develop their art practice. It provides emerging and mid-career artists with a transformative platform to enhance their skills through expert mentorship, production support, and curatorial guidance.